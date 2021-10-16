One Airline Is Ditching the Mask Mandate for Passengers
Rich Thomaselli October 16, 2021
Is Scandinavian Airlines about to a precedent-setter?
The European carrier has announced that face masks are no longer needed by passengers who are flying within, to and from Sweden, Denmark and Norway.
Or, in other words, in Scandinavia.
The policy goes into effect on October 18.
International flights outside of Sweden, Denmark, and Norway on Scandinavian Airlines, also known as SAS, will still have mask requirements.
"Due to the opening of societies and general recommendations from authorities in Scandinavia, SAS is from 18 October 2021, removing the requirement for mandatory use of face masks on flights within Scandinavia," the airline said in a statement.
The flag carrier of the three Nordic nations is the largest global carrier to scrap the pandemic-era health safety policy for all passengers. Airlines around the world adopted the measure in the early months of the pandemic to stop the onboard spread of COVID-19.
"SAS will be following recommendations from (the European Union Aviation Safety Agency) regarding mandatory use of face masks on other SAS flights, operating outside Denmark, Norway, and Sweden," the airline also said. "SAS maintains the requirement to use face masks onboard flights to other European and intercontinental destinations until further notice.”
Reuters data shows that Sweden has vaccinated 68.6 percent of its population, Norway has administered 7shots to 73.8 percent and Denmark has inoculated 75.7 percent of its people.
