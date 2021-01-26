Last updated: 11:59 AM ET, Tue January 26 2021

Optimistic Sun Country Airlines Adds 16 New Routes

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 26, 2021

Sun Country Airlines Boeing 737 at McCarran International Airport
PHOTO: Sun Country Airlines Boeing 737 at McCarran International Airport. (photo via Flickr/Tomas Del Coro)

An optimistic Sun Country Airlines, buoyed by what CEO Jude Bricker believes is the start of a turnaround for the industry, has added 16 new routes and nine new cities.

The low-cost carrier, based in Minneapolis, also extended its booking schedule to December 14, 2021.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Allegiant Airbus on approach to LAX

Allegiant Increases Service With 21 New Non-Stop Routes

Allegiant Air Airbus.

Allegiant to Add Nonstop Service from Nashville to Key West

Aer Lingus plane.

Aer Lingus Joins American Airlines in Trans-Atlantic Partnership

JetBlue Airbus A320 tailfins.

JetBlue Adds Four All-New Destinations in Latest Route Expansion

“We are excited to extend our network and offer people access to even more low-cost vacation options, when they are ready to travel again,” Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker said in a statement. “The past year has been a challenge for the travel industry but with increased access to COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, we’re starting to see that turnaround.”

That’s heady talk for an airline that temporarily grounded some of its fleet last year due to the pandemic, but Sun Country nonetheless is forging ahead.

The expansion includes nine nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), two new nonstop routes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH), and one additional nonstop route from San Antonio International Airport (SAT),

Indianapolis International Airport (IND) and Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Hartford, Conn.

Bradley International is also one of nine new airports to join the Sun Country roster, including John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, George Bush Intercontinental, Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina (RDU), Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) in Kalispell, Montana, Fairbanks International Airport (FAI), Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) in Wyoming, Indianapolis and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The airline announced a twice-weekly Cancun flight from Houston and Puerto Vallarta via Dallas/Fort Worth, as well as Orlando flights from Indianapolis and Bradley International.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
A Pomeranian inside of a travel bag aboard an airplane

Southwest Joins Other Airlines in Banning Emotional Support...

Alaska Airlines Takes Delivery of First Boeing 737-9 MAX

Pandemic Convinces Delta To Hire Chief Health Officer

United Airlines Launches New Travel-Ready Center

Delta Air Lines To Bring Back 400 Pilots

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS