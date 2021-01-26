Optimistic Sun Country Airlines Adds 16 New Routes
An optimistic Sun Country Airlines, buoyed by what CEO Jude Bricker believes is the start of a turnaround for the industry, has added 16 new routes and nine new cities.
The low-cost carrier, based in Minneapolis, also extended its booking schedule to December 14, 2021.
“We are excited to extend our network and offer people access to even more low-cost vacation options, when they are ready to travel again,” Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker said in a statement. “The past year has been a challenge for the travel industry but with increased access to COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, we’re starting to see that turnaround.”
That’s heady talk for an airline that temporarily grounded some of its fleet last year due to the pandemic, but Sun Country nonetheless is forging ahead.
The expansion includes nine nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), two new nonstop routes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH), and one additional nonstop route from San Antonio International Airport (SAT),
Indianapolis International Airport (IND) and Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Hartford, Conn.
Bradley International is also one of nine new airports to join the Sun Country roster, including John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, George Bush Intercontinental, Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina (RDU), Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) in Kalispell, Montana, Fairbanks International Airport (FAI), Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) in Wyoming, Indianapolis and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).
The airline announced a twice-weekly Cancun flight from Houston and Puerto Vallarta via Dallas/Fort Worth, as well as Orlando flights from Indianapolis and Bradley International.
