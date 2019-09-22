Last updated: 12:56 PM ET, Sun September 22 2019

Passenger Smoking Weed Causes Emergency Landing

Man holding a joint
PHOTO: Man holding a joint. (photo via Matej Zukovic/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

An American Airlines flight from Arizona to Minnesota was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver on Friday due to an unruly, agitated passenger.

The unidentified man apparently told fellow passengers that he was on cocaine, got up at one point and locked himself in the airplane bathroom and later lit a marijuana cigarette in the cabin.

A representative for American Airlines confirmed to Fox News that Flight 2408 was diverted due to a "disruptive passenger" and that law enforcement met the aircraft before it re-departed.

An hour after departing Phoenix, the American Airlines pilot announced that "a security issue in the back," is what caused the pilot to divert to Colorado – ironically, the state that six years ago legalized the use of marijuana.

The passenger locked himself in the bathroom after the announcement and, when he returned to his seat, allegedly lit up the joint.

The pilot asked the first 13 rows of passengers to exit the plane when it landed, and American Airlines staff and police who had boarded the plane in Denver tried to physically remove the man.

He was eventually handcuffed and put on a stretcher, and other passengers heard him yell, "Take it off, it hurts. I'll f***ing kill you!"

The flight was able to depart for Minneapolis two hours after arriving in Denver.

