Passenger Smoking Weed Causes Emergency Landing
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli September 22, 2019
An American Airlines flight from Arizona to Minnesota was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver on Friday due to an unruly, agitated passenger.
The unidentified man apparently told fellow passengers that he was on cocaine, got up at one point and locked himself in the airplane bathroom and later lit a marijuana cigarette in the cabin.
New Report Sheds Light on Abuse Against Airline Customer...Airlines & Airports
Naked Tourists Arrested in Venice CanalDestination & Tourism
Elderly Cruise Passengers Claim They Were Tricked into...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Politician Taking Stand Against Mid-Flight FartsAirlines & Airports
A representative for American Airlines confirmed to Fox News that Flight 2408 was diverted due to a "disruptive passenger" and that law enforcement met the aircraft before it re-departed.
An hour after departing Phoenix, the American Airlines pilot announced that "a security issue in the back," is what caused the pilot to divert to Colorado – ironically, the state that six years ago legalized the use of marijuana.
The passenger locked himself in the bathroom after the announcement and, when he returned to his seat, allegedly lit up the joint.
The pilot asked the first 13 rows of passengers to exit the plane when it landed, and American Airlines staff and police who had boarded the plane in Denver tried to physically remove the man.
He was eventually handcuffed and put on a stretcher, and other passengers heard him yell, "Take it off, it hurts. I'll f***ing kill you!"
The flight was able to depart for Minneapolis two hours after arriving in Denver.
For more information on American Airlines, Phoenix, Denver, Minneapolis
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS