Last updated: 02:43 PM ET, Sat January 25 2020

Philadelphia's American Airlines Pilots Want CEO Out

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli January 25, 2020

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport
PHOTO: American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. (photo via gk-6mt/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines pilots based in Philadelphia have called for the ouster of CEO Doug Parker as they grow considerably more frustrated with how the carrier has performed of late.

The move comes ahead of next week’s planned demonstration at American headquarters in Dallas by the Allied Pilots Association.

You May Also Like

Flight attendant with beverage cart Flight Attendant Union Calling for Coronavirus Precautions Airlines & Airports

American Air Boeing 737 MAX American Airlines Reveals Profits Rose 27 Percent in... Airlines & Airports

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O American’s Miami Hub Reaches Record Passenger... Airlines & Airports

miami beach Airlines Offering Super Deals for Super Bowl LIV in Miami Airlines & Airports

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O Unruly Drunk Passenger Forces Plane to Make Emergency Stop Airlines & Airports

“This is the Philadelphia pilots showing frustration that exists across the system,” said Allied Pilots Association spokesman Dennis Tajer. “For now, our national leadership is calling for the repair of American Airlines and our relationship. That is why our current negotiations are so important. Our passengers deserve a better airline and so do our employees.”

In a resolution approved earlier this week, Philadelphia pilots stated that, “It’s in the best interest of the American Airlines shareholders, employees, communities it serves, and the traveling public for Doug Parker and his management team to be replaced. (Pilots) have lost confidence in Doug Parker and his management team’s ability to successfully lead and manage American Airlines and have lost faith in their ability to provide long term job security for the employees, consistent financial returns for its investors, and most importantly enjoyable, reliable service for our customers,” the resolution said.

The resolution said American shares have fallen 50 percent in the past 24 months, despite $12 billion in stock buybacks; the carrier’s market capitalization is less than a third of Delta’s; American operational performance has trailed peer performance; “Some airline financial analysts have questioned Doug Parker and his team’s decision to put the company in such a risky leveraged financial position,” and the management team has failed to improve the corporate culture.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Frontier Aircraft (© 2018 FRONTIER Airlines)

Frontier to Restart Service in Delaware

Woman Using Toddler's Passport Allowed to Fly

Alaska Airlines Introduces a New Uniform Designed to Top Safety Standards

Polish Airline Group Plans to Buy Condor

Southwest Profits Fall After Grounded 737 Max Planes Increase Costs

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS