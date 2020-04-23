Last updated: 01:53 PM ET, Thu April 23 2020

Pittsburgh Airport Hosts Region’s Largest Food Drive

Airlines & Airports Mackenzie Cullen April 23, 2020

Pittsburgh International Airport & Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
PHOTO: Volunteers loading vehicles with food in the Pittsburgh International Airport's parking lot. (photo via Violet PR)

Pittsburgh International Airport teamed up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on Wednesday to hold a drive-up food drive in its parking lots. In its two-hour run, the food drive served around 1,500 vehicles.

“The airport is an ideal location,” said Lisa Scales, President & CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Hotel Monteleone, in New Orleans

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Survey Uncovers Promising Findings

Hotel & Resort
Aerial view of Las Vegas strip

Las Vegas Workers at Odds With Mayor on Reopening the City

Destination & Tourism
National Geographic Family Journeys with G Adventures

G Adventures Updates Tour Suspension Dates

Tour Operator
Las Vegas Sign

US Travel Announces New City, Dates for IPW 2021

Travel Agent
Vacations cancelled due to COVID-19.

Almost Half of Americans Have Canceled Their Summer 2020...

Features & Advice

In keeping with the social-distancing policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank only served individuals in vehicles. Walk-ups were prohibited from the event. The Allegheny County Police were present to assist with traffic control.

“Pittsburgh International Airport is an integral part of the community. Our facilities will always be used to help the region—and now, with traffic down and large, quiet spaces available, we are finding new ways to serve,” said Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis. “We are proud to partner with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for this event.”

Though the Food Bank only served drive-ups on Wednesday, the organization is still committed to helping everyone in the region. Those who do not have a vehicle can visit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s website for information on opportunities for help, including a map of food pantries, meals for children and food stamps application assistance. A full schedule of upcoming distributions can also be viewed on the website.

In addition to partnering with the airport, the Foodbank is working with local school districts to provides families and children rely on school meals with resources, information and community support.

For more information on Pittsburgh

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 in Portland, Oregon.

Alaska Airlines Foundation Grants Awarded to Address Critical...

Ryanair CEO Says Leaving Middle Seats Open is ‘Idiotic’

United Moves to More Efficient Aircraft, Implements Changes to Seat Assignments

Passenger Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against American Airlines

Boeing Announces Key Leadership Changes, Internal Reorganization

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS