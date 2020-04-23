Pittsburgh Airport Hosts Region’s Largest Food Drive
Airlines & Airports Mackenzie Cullen April 23, 2020
Pittsburgh International Airport teamed up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on Wednesday to hold a drive-up food drive in its parking lots. In its two-hour run, the food drive served around 1,500 vehicles.
“The airport is an ideal location,” said Lisa Scales, President & CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
In keeping with the social-distancing policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank only served individuals in vehicles. Walk-ups were prohibited from the event. The Allegheny County Police were present to assist with traffic control.
“Pittsburgh International Airport is an integral part of the community. Our facilities will always be used to help the region—and now, with traffic down and large, quiet spaces available, we are finding new ways to serve,” said Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis. “We are proud to partner with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for this event.”
Though the Food Bank only served drive-ups on Wednesday, the organization is still committed to helping everyone in the region. Those who do not have a vehicle can visit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s website for information on opportunities for help, including a map of food pantries, meals for children and food stamps application assistance. A full schedule of upcoming distributions can also be viewed on the website.
In addition to partnering with the airport, the Foodbank is working with local school districts to provides families and children rely on school meals with resources, information and community support.
