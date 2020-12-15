Pittsburgh International Airport To Offer Optional COVID-19 Testing
Airlines & Airports Claudette Covey December 15, 2020
Beginning on Dec. 21, Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) will offer optional COVID-19 testing for arriving and departing passengers in partnership with Savannah, Ga.-based healthcare solutions provider TACKL Health.
“Whether people are traveling now or planning a trip in the future when they feel more comfortable, we want travelers to know that public health, safety and security are always our top priorities,” said April Gasparri, PIT’s senior vice president of public safety, operations and maintenance. “This service further demonstrates that commitment and helps to increase traveler peace of mind.”
TACKL Health will provide polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen testing from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
It will be available for passengers with scheduled appointments as well as walk-ins.
On average, antigen test results will be available within 15 minutes, and PCR results between 24 to 48 hours.
PIT and TACKL Health said the test site will have the ability to perform up to 500 tests per day.
Cost for antigen testing is $95, and it is $125 for PCR or $175 for both. Passengers can pay with cash or credit cards. Health insurance will not be accepted.
“Throughout the pandemic we’ve been working to help organizations address the challenges of COVID-19,” said Lauren Hetzel, vice president of business development for TACKL Health. “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to work with Pittsburgh International Airport in offering a safe, convenient option for travelers.”
In May, PIT became the first U.S. airport to introduce autonomous robots with ultraviolet light technology designed to kill potentially harmful microbes in high-traffic areas.
