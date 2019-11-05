Plaza Premium Group’s Global Airport Hospitality Facilities Expansion
November 05, 2019
Plaza Premium Group, a pioneer and leader in airport hospitality services has detailed the expansion of its global footprint and enhancements to its existing products. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Plaza Premium Group currently operates over 160 locations across 44 international airports in 22 regions worldwide, but expects to be in 175 locations in 47 worldwide airports by 2020.
“Years 2019 and 2020 mark a big leap forward for Plaza Premium Group and we are committed to serving over sixteen million travelers by the end of 2020, a ten-percent increase compared to where we are now. In addition to expanding in the U.S., China and Indonesia as part of our USD $100-million investment in coming years, we continue to strengthen our leading position in the existing markets by creating a holistic departure, transit and arrival experience,” said Song Hoi-See, Founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group.
New Openings:
— The Group’s leading Plaza Premium Lounge brand will make its U.S. debut in 2020 with the opening of both domestic and international lounges at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Texas
— Also in 2020 and in the U.S., the group will open an international lounge at Colorado’s Denver International Airport
— December 2019 will see the introduction of a Plaza Premium Lounge at Dubai International Airport, set to span 4,100 square feet and become Terminal 3’s largest independent, pay-per-use public lounge
— A mega-lounge in Toronto Pearson International Airport’s International Departures area is slated to become fully operational by the second quarter of 2020
— Sydney Airport’s Terminal 1 will unveil a Plaza Premium Lounge in the first quarter of 2020
— The Group’s one-of-a-kind airport-terminal hotel concept, Aerotel, will also open in Sydney Airport as Australia’s only in-terminal airport hotel during the third quarter of 2020.
— In 2020’s first half, Indonesia’s Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport will see the opening of an almost 9,800-square-foot space that offers a combination of Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounges, and Allways meet-and-greet services under one roof.
— In December 2019 and January 2020, Plaza Premium Lounge will introduce two new locations in Hong Kong, the brand’s own birthplace and headquarters, where specialty offerings and express services are slated for installation to suit the needs of modern travelers
Brand Enhancements:
— Aerotel’s very first location in Singapore is receiving renovations of its outdoor swimming pool (the world’s first outdoor pool in an airport), which it plans to reopen at the end of 2019, complete with enhanced services.
— To answer rising demand in Kuala Lumpur, Aerotel is adding select service extensions and shared shower facilities
Recent Openings:
— Aerotel has recently come to London Heathrow’s Terminal 3 Arrivals area, complementing the Group’s award-winning Plaza Premium Lounges in Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5, which already serve departure, transit and arrival passengers
— The new Aerotel at Beijing Daxing International Airport now represents the largest property in the Group’s entire portfolio, as well as the largest in-terminal airport hotel in China
