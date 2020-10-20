Punta Cana Airport Installs Automated Immigration Kiosks
Airlines & Airports Brian Major October 20, 2020
Punta Cana International Airport installed six automated border control (ABC) migration kiosks for arriving travelers, establishing the airport as the region’s only “contactless” airport facility, said officials at the Dominican Republic airport.
The $22 million system debuted with a flight from New York this week, said officials, and complement outbound migration gates installed at the Punta Cana International airport at the end of 2018.
The kiosks can process passengers’ entry in eight steps, officials said. Travelers are asked to select a language, identify themselves as an individual or part of a group, scan their passport, take a photograph, provide their fingerprints, specify the reason for and length of their trip and provide their address while in the country.
American, German, British, Canadian, Spanish, French, Dutch and Swiss travelers may use the kiosks, which utilize English, French, German, Dutch, Swiss and Spanish languages.
The system enables faster, secure traveler processing and offers “physical distance with less contact between passengers and immigration agents,” complementing biosecurity measures implemented by Punta Cana International, said Frank Elías Rainieri, the airport’s director.
“The Punta Cana International Airport, the migration authorities and the Dominican government are committed and coordinated to guarantee the safety and tranquility of visitors and tourists using all available means,” said Rainieri, “a fundamental element to recover tourist activity in the post-COVID world.”
