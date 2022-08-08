Last updated: 10:31 AM ET, Mon August 08 2022

Qantas Asks Executives to Volunteer for Bag Duty

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 08, 2022

airport, baggage, claim
Travelers standing at baggage claim. (Photo via simonkr / E+)

When you must ask your senior executives to volunteer to give up their cushy offices on a temporary basis to work the front lines, you know the struggle is real.

That’s what Australian national airline Qantas had to do to combat staffing shortages that have plagued carriers across the globe.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

A Qantas Airbus A380 in mid-flight Qantas, Other Major Carriers Cut Travel Advisor Fees Airlines & Airports

Airbus Qantas Planning on World’s Longest Flight Airlines & Airports

A Qantas Airbus A380 in mid-flight Qantas to Restart Six Overseas Routes as Australia’... Airlines & Airports

View over Queenstown, New Zealand. New Zealand Entry Requirements: Foreign Travelers Must... Destination & Tourism

Map of Australia Australia’s Foreign Travel Ban Is Extended Into... Destination & Tourism

Qantas has asked its senior executives and managers to volunteer to work as baggage handlers to help alleviate some of the congestion and chaos caused by a labor shortage and pent-up demand for air travel by the flying public, according to Fortune magazine.

The airline would like to stockpile at least 100 executives who are able to volunteer for baggage handling duty over the next three months.

In an internal memo seen by Fortune, Qantas said it would train executives and managers as to how to handle ground operations, including loading and unloading as well as how to drive the vehicles used to transport bags from the tarmac to the conveyor belts in the airport.

If that sounds like a case of ‘desperate times call for desperate measures,’ it’s true. The situation has only intensified, instead of lessened, in the previous months. At Heathrow International Airport in London, the facility serves as the poster child for problems with a literal mountain of luggage waiting to be claimed.

At one point last month, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian ordered an empty plane to fly to London with its only passengers on the return flight being upward of a thousand pieces of luggage to be returned to Delta customers.

In a statement provided to Fortune, a Qantas spokesperson said, “operational performance has not been meeting our customers’ expectations or the standards that we expect of ourselves,” and that the company is “pulling out all stops to improve our performance.”

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Boise, Idaho.

Spirit Airlines Launches Flights Between Boise, Las Vegas

American Airlines Makes Minor Cutbacks To Fall Schedule

Maui Airport Adds Temporary Screening Lane

American Airlines Redesigning Admirals Club Lounges

JetBlue Launches Flights Between Boston and London’s Gatwick Airport

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS