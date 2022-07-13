Delta Sends Empty Plane to Rescue Lost Luggage
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli July 13, 2022
Call it a different twist on a humanitarian effort.
By now you’ve no doubt heard about the literal mountain of luggage that has been building for weeks inside terminals at London’s Heathrow International Airport. With staffing shortages, little to no baggage handlers, and airlines prioritizing which flights get luggage sent with them – and which flights don’t – it’s been chaotic, to say the least.
But during a conference call with analysts and investors this morning for its quarterly earnings announcement, Delta Air Lines and CEO Ed Bastian revealed an interesting tidbit.
Delta recently sent a plane to London to help its customers retrieve their missing bags.
No passengers on the plane at all.
Just literally thousands of bags.
“We had a separate charter just to repatriate bags back to customers that have been stranded because of some of the operational issues the European airports were having,” said Bastian.
A @Delta spokesman tells me that the airline chartered one of its Airbus A330-200s from London-Heathrow (LHR) to Detroit (DTW) on Monday...— Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) July 13, 2022
with no passengers but 1,000 lost checked bags inside! https://t.co/UtmgCE77MC
“We did that on our own nickel just to reunite or to help the customers sort their bags as quickly as possible,” Bastian added.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience Intimate Adventures in the Caribbean and South America With Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS