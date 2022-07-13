Last updated: 04:58 PM ET, Wed July 13 2022

Delta Sends Empty Plane to Rescue Lost Luggage

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli July 13, 2022

Delta Air Lines plane.
Delta Air Lines plane. (photo via Jennifer May / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Call it a different twist on a humanitarian effort.

By now you’ve no doubt heard about the literal mountain of luggage that has been building for weeks inside terminals at London’s Heathrow International Airport. With staffing shortages, little to no baggage handlers, and airlines prioritizing which flights get luggage sent with them – and which flights don’t – it’s been chaotic, to say the least.

But during a conference call with analysts and investors this morning for its quarterly earnings announcement, Delta Air Lines and CEO Ed Bastian revealed an interesting tidbit.

Delta recently sent a plane to London to help its customers retrieve their missing bags.

No passengers on the plane at all.

Just literally thousands of bags.

“We had a separate charter just to repatriate bags back to customers that have been stranded because of some of the operational issues the European airports were having,” said Bastian.

“We did that on our own nickel just to reunite or to help the customers sort their bags as quickly as possible,” Bastian added.

Rich Thomaselli
