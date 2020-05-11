Qatar Airways Giving Away 100,000 Tickets to Frontline Healthcare Pros
May 11, 2020
To honor International Nurses Day (May 12, 2020) and reward the efforts of healthcare heroes from around the world who’ve been working so dedicatedly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways is about to give away 100,000 complimentary, roundtrip Economy Class tickets.
Eligible healthcare professionals from every country around the world, who deserve a well-earned break after their efforts of the past few months, can apply for the giveaway online at qatarairways.com/ThankYouHeroes, which will accept entries between May 11 at 5:01 pm ET and May 18 at 4:59 pm ET. Professions marked eligible for entry are limited to doctor, nurse, medical practitioner, paramedic, pharmacist, lab technician or clinical researcher.
To ensure fairness and transparency in the application process, each country will receive a certain allotment of tickets daily, dependent upon population size, staggered over the seven-day entry period. Daily allocation amounts will be released at 5:01 ET throughout the campaign period.
Those who are selected to receive the unique promotion code for free fares can book up to two complimentary, roundtrip, Economy Class tickets on Qatar Airways-operated flights (one for themselves and one for a companion) to any destination in the airlines’ global network. Trips must be booked before November 26 for travel to take place by December 10, 2020. The tickets are fully flexible in terms of destination and dates, allowing for an unlimited number of changes without any fees. While standard surcharges will be waived on these tickets, airport taxes will still apply.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said in a statement, “There are no words or gestures that are enough to repay these brave men and women but we hope that our small offer of a complimentary return flight on Qatar Airways will allow them to enjoy a well-deserved holiday, visit family and friends or explore a destination they have always dreamed of, as travel restrictions start to ease.”
United in dedication, we share our gratitude. On the occasion of International Nurses Day, from tomorrow until 18 May we're giving away 100,000 complimentary return tickets to healthcare professionals to anywhere on our network at https://t.co/DmXa4ZXLqp. #ThankYouHeroes pic.twitter.com/d88GIaOmZo— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) May 11, 2020
As an additional gesture of appreciation, healthcare workers will receive a 35-percent discount voucher, redeemable at duty-free retail outlets in Qatar Airlines’ state-of-the-art hub at Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA), valid through December 31, 2020.
Qatar Airways has been heading up global efforts to repatriate the world’s citizenry since the pandemic began to escalate in early March, prompting sudden lockdowns at international borders and mass-scale flight cancellations, which left many travelers stranded outside their native lands. By maintaining 24/7 operations, including the addition of more than 100 charter flights, the airline has managed to repatriate over one million people, making it the foremost carrier in the mission to get people home.
Last week, the airline also announced its beginning of a phased approach to re-expanding its scaled-down network over the coming months, to coincide with evolving passenger demand and the expectation of relaxed entry restrictions around the world. Initially, it aims to resume operations in 52 destinations by the end of May and grow that number again to 80 by June 2020.
For more information, visit qatarairways.com.
