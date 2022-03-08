Last updated: 11:24 AM ET, Tue March 08 2022

Russian Sanctions Force United to Suspend Two Flights to India

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli March 08, 2022

Taj Mahal, Agra, India
The Taj Mahal, Agra, India. (photo courtesy of Collette)

There was, literally, no way around it.

United Airlines on Monday was forced to suspend two flights from the U.S. to India due to the sanctions imposed as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

ADVERTISING

The U.S. and nearly 40 other countries have banned Russian airlines from flying over their airspace, and Russia did the same in retaliation.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Avelo robots

Avelo Airlines Using Disinfection Robots to Clean Planes

An Aeroflot Airbus A320

Aeroflot to Suspend International Flights Starting March 8

Southwest plane taking off

Southwest to Upgrade, Expand Terminal at Houston Hobby

The United flights to India normally fly over Russia, according to Reuters News Service. But without that ability, many airlines have been forced to find alternate, circuitous routes or have been forced to make a stop to refuel. The news outlet noted that more than 1,000 commercial and cargo flights a week from the U.S. fly over Russian airspace.

For United, there literally was no way around it for the flights from the U.S. to India to be salvaged, hence the indefinite halt. The two flights affected are between San Francisco and Delhi, and from Newark, N.J. to Mumbai.

United will continue to fly from its headquarters in Chicago to Delhi, Reuters said.

For more information on United Airlines, India

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Avelo robots

Avelo Airlines Using Disinfection Robots to Clean Planes

Aeroflot to Suspend International Flights Starting March 8

Southwest to Upgrade, Expand Terminal at Houston Hobby

Boeing and Airbus Won’t Supply Parts or Planes to Russia

Spirit Airlines Adding Crew Bases in Miami and Atlanta

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS