San Diego International Airport Goes Green
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz June 24, 2021
The San Diego International Airport (SAN) has enrolled in the San Diego Community Power (SDCP), a non-profit renewable energy program, which will provide the airport with completely renewable, carbon-free energy.
The airport is the busiest single-runway commercial airport in the country, having served 25 million passengers pre-pandemic. SAN is one of the first of the nation’s major airports to issue sustainability policies.
"Having the opportunity to work with San Diego Community Power enables us to reach our goal of 100 percent renewable electricity well before our planned timing of 2035," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO. "SDCP's ability to provide reliable, zero-carbon energy at competitive costs is a game-changer for us and everyone in the region."
The joins approximately 72,000 other commercial and industrial businesses, which joined the SDCP to begin using clean energy this summer. It is considered a Power100 Champion by the SDCP as a business that uses completely renewable energy. The SDCP uses energy from solar, wind and geothermal sources.
"As one of our first Power100 Champions, we hope SAN's choice will inspire additional businesses to upgrade to 100 percent clean energy enabling us to reinvest even more in the community," said Bill Carnahan, Interim CEO of San Diego Community Power. "As a local not-for-profit, all of our excess revenue will be invested locally in workforce development, job training, aid for communities of concern, and training and employing local workers."
For more information about the San Diego International Airport, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on San Diego
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS