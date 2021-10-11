Singapore Airlines Expands Quarantine-Free Flights
October 11, 2021
Fresh off the government’s announcement that Singapore would open its borders to more international tourists – including the United States – Singapore International Airlines has wasted no time in adding more flights.
The carrier has expanded its quarantine-free Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) network to 17 cities, with additional points expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Singapore Airlines will operate VTL services from Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, London, Milan, Paris, and Rome starting October 19.
The airline’s VTL services from Seoul will begin November 16.
Multi-city itineraries within VTL countries are allowed if customers meet the 14-day travel history requirement, which includes transit countries. For example, a traveler may fly from Singapore to Paris, and then Paris to Amsterdam, and still be eligible for the VTL flight from Amsterdam to Singapore. However, a customer who flies from Singapore to Los Angeles via Tokyo will not be eligible for the carrier’s nonstop VTL flight from Los Angeles if the stay in Los Angeles is less than 14 days. Japan is currently not included in the list of VTL countries.
“Singapore’s expansion of the VTL arrangements to 11 countries is great news for our customers, who can now reunite with their loved ones more easily or finally go on that overseas holiday,” Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial, Singapore Airlines. “The SIA Group supports all measures to reopen Singapore to quarantine free international travel. This will enable the safe and gradual recovery of Changi Airport as a major air hub."
