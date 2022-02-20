Singapore Airlines Rolling Out Blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 20, 2022
Singapore International Airlines this week said it will use a blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) derived from used cooking oil and waste animal fats, mixed with refined jet fuel, under a one-year pilot program.
In a press release, Singapore said it will purchase 1.25 million liters – or about 330,000 gallons – of this blended SAF.
Beginning later this year, all Singapore International Airline flights and those of its low-budget affiliate, Scoot, will use the new fuel on takeoffs from Singapore’s Changi Airport. The fuel, the carrier says, will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 2,500 tons during the program.
Sustainability has become an important issue for airlines as they look to reduce their carbon footprint.
Also this week, Singapore Airlines joined airplane manufacturer Airbus, engine-maker Rolls Royce and aviation technology company Safran to sign the Global SAF Declaration at the Singapore Airshow, committing to promote the acceleration of the development, production and consumption of sustainable aviation fuel.
“The Global SAF Declaration reaffirms SIA’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. SIA remains firmly committed to our sustainability goals. and has been actively advancing the use of SAF in Singapore together with our partners,” Lee Wen Fen, Senior Vice President Corporate Planning, Singapore Airlines, said in a statement.
“Beyond SAF, we also use multiple levers to achieve our goals, including achieving higher operational efficiency and investing in new-generation aircraft. We will continue to collaborate with like-minded partners globally to work towards decarbonization and environmental sustainability in our operations.”
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience the Mediterranean Like Never Before Aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS