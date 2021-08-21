Last updated: 12:41 PM ET, Sat August 21 2021

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 21, 2021

suitcase, passport and medical mask
The travel essentials during COVID-19 pandemic (photo via elenaleonova / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January of 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle.

It’s no longer a question of wearing a face mask on some airlines, but the right face mask.

ADVERTISING

Turns out, some airlines are banning fabric face masks.

Finnair became the latest to do just that, tweeting its new policy out earlier this week.

Starting 16 August, we will no longer accept fabric masks on our flights. We accept surgical masks, FFP2 or FFP3 respirator masks without a valve or other valve free masks with the same standard (N95). Please remember you need to wear a mask throughout the entire journey. pic.twitter.com/Am4SxtT1G3

— Finnair (@Finnair) August 13, 2021

Cloth masks became popular when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring of last year, many made individually with colorful designs, even more made by companies looking to cash in with messages.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Cruise ship chairs

CDC Issues Updated Recommendations for Cruising

Ready vacation suitcase, holiday concept

Why Company-Wide Vacations Are Catching On

Customs and Border Protection checkpoint at Canadian-U.S. border.

US Extends Ban on Nonessential Travel Along Mexican, Canadian...

Southwest Airlines Pilot wearing a COVID-era face mask.

Southwest Airlines’ Frontline Workers Threaten to Picket

From a medical standpoint, however, they might not be as protective as other masks.

According to the aviation blog The Points Guy, so far it’s mostly been international airlines that have banned fabric masks.

Since Feb. 1, German national carrier Lufthansa has required passengers and crew to wear medical masks on all flights to and from Germany – either a surgical mask or an FFP2 mask or mask with the KN95/N95 standard.

Swissair also requires a non-fabric mask.

“The obligation to wear a mouth-nose cover applies to all passengers (also vaccinated and recovered) and staff on board,” Swiss currently notes on its website. “On all flights facemasks of the FFP2, KN95, or N95 standard, as well as surgical masks, are obligatory when boarding, onboard, and when leaving the aircraft.”

Surgical masks are also compulsory on Air France and Croatia Airlines.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Southwest Airlines Pilot wearing a COVID-era face mask.

Southwest Airlines’ Frontline Workers Threaten to Picket

American Airlines’ Ban on Main Cabin Alcohol Extended Into 2022

FAA Fines for Unruly Behavior This Year Exceed $1 Million

Avelo Airlines Expands To East Coast With Nonstop Florida Flights

American Airlines Launching Fall Jamaica Flights From Philadelphia

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS