Last updated: 09:35 AM ET, Fri October 04 2019

South African Airways Flight Attendants Caught Smuggling Drugs

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 04, 2019

South, African, Airways
PHOTO: South African Airways plane. (photo via South African Airways)

Two South African Airways (SAA) flight attendants were arrested in Hong Kong after they were allegedly caught smuggling thousands of dollars worth of cocaine.

According to The South African, a male and female flight attendant working on different flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong were arrested by customs officials as they arrived separately to Hong Kong International Airport.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737

Alaska Airlines Ending Two Hawaii Routes in Spring 2020

The Hyatt Regency LAX is the closest hotel to the terminal complex

LAX to Implement Shuttle Service to Uber, Lyft Pickup

Airplane lavatory

Airbus Testing New Tech to Track Passenger Behavior,...

Hong Kong police announced they had seized about 40 pounds of suspected cocaine worth around $3 million on September 22 and September 24. The bust was part of an operation to combat cross-boundary drug trafficking, code-named Bullseye.

The 39-year-old female SAA flight attendant was caught with 26 pounds of cocaine and arrested at a hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. Two days later, police took a 35-year-old male employee into custody after finding almost 14 pounds of cocaine in a black plastic bag.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali confirmed the arrests and said the two crew members remain in police custody. They have each been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Local media outlets have called the drug bust the “largest haul of its kind in the past decade.”

For more information on Hong Kong

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737

Alaska Airlines Ending Two Hawaii Routes in Spring 2020

Airbus Testing New Tech to Track Passenger Behavior, Consumption

United Hosts Events Worldwide for Girls in Aviation Day

Turbulence on Emirates Flight Leaves 11 Passengers Injured

Alaska and American Change Mileage Partnership

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS