Last updated: 02:58 PM ET, Thu February 25 2021

Southwest Adds New Routes To Fresh Florida and Montana Destinations

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti February 25, 2021

Southwest plane taking off
PHOTO: Southwest plane taking off. (photo via Houston Hobby / Stephen M. Keller 2018 / Southwest)

This morning, Southwest Airlines announced its upcoming new service for Florida’s Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) and Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN), beginning May 2021.

"We're adding another destination in the West, our first in Montana, and bringing additional access to the beaches of Northwest Florida, just as winter-weary families begin to dream of warm summer escapes in wide-open places," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines’ Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "Our arrival in these communities with daily service also ushers a new flexibility and everyday affordability for local travelers flying Southwest for fun, family, or work."

New routes to Destin–Fort Walton Beach will introduce daily, nonstop service, flying out of Baltimore/Washington (BWI), once daily; Chicago (Midway), once daily; Dallas (Love Field), once daily; and Nashville, three times daily.

These will bring Southwest service to an eleventh airport in the Sunshine State and a third option for sun-seekers to access the Florida Panhandle. Service is scheduled to begin May 6, with added nonstop service to Chicago beginning June 6. The new year-round flights will bring additional connecting or same-plane service to over 50 cities, all told.

Fly nonstop between

Destin/Ft. Walton Beach and:

Initial Daily Service:One-way fares as low as:
Baltimore/Washington (BWI)1 flight each way$79

Chicago (Midway)

(beginning June 6)

1 flight each way$79
Dallas (Love Field)1 flight each way$69
Nashville3 flights each way$69

Representing Southwest’s first route to the state of Montana, its new service to Bozeman will connect customers with Big Sky country and offer ready access to attractions like Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky Ski Resort, Custer Gallatin National Forest and Montana State University. Starting May 27, Southwest customers will be able to connect to Bozeman through daily nonstop flights from Denver and Las Vegas and reach southern Montana from over 50 other network cities via same-plane or connecting service.

Fly non-stop between

Bozeman and:

Initial Daily Service:One-way fares as low as:
Denver

2 flights each way

(increases to 4 flights each way on June 6)

$39
Las Vegas2 flights each way$39

For more information, visit southwest.com.

For more information on Florida, Bozeman, Montana

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Planes waiting to take off from airport.

Airline CEOs Set for White House Meeting on Carbon Footprint

Delta Air Lines and LATAM Team Up for Joint Venture Agreement

American Airlines Pilot Reportedly Sees UFO While Flying Over New Mexico

IATA Believes Airline Industry Won’t Bounce Back Until 2022

FAA Orders Inspections of Boeing 777s After United Airlines Engine Incident

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS