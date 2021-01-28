Southwest Airlines Adds New Routes
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti January 28, 2021
Southwest Airlines today announced its addition of a new route between Kahului (Maui), Hawaii and Long Beach, California—the Dallas-based carrier’s fifth gateway in the Golden State to supply nonstop service to the Hawaiian Islands. The new service will begin March 11, 2021, available only on select days of the week with a limited number of seats and with fares starting as low as $99 one-way.
Also on March 11, Southwest will begin operating nonstop service on six other new routes out of Long Beach, which had been previously announced—to Chicago’s Midway Airport, Dallas’ Love Field Airport, Oahu’s Daniel K. Inouye Airport, Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, Maui’s Kahului Airport, Nevada’s Reno-Tahoe Airport and Missouri’s St. Louis Lambert Airport.
"We're pleased to offer the comfort, value, and flexibility of Southwest Airlines to Hawaii from the L.A. Basin with time-saving nonstop service daily between Long Beach and both Honolulu and Maui beginning March 11," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "Southwest also is increasing service on popular existing routes by adding previously shared new nonstop access to our easy airport experiences in the mid-continent that mirror ease and convenience in Long Beach, such as Midway Airport in Chicago, Love Field in Dallas, Hobby Airport in Houston, and Lambert-St. Louis, ushering a new era of historic reach for Long Beach."
To take advantage of the sale fares for travel between Long Beach, California and Kahului (Maui), Hawaii from March 11 through May 26, 2021, book now through January 29, 11:59 p.m. CST. Unless otherwise specified, travel is valid Monday through Thursday. Sale fares are nonrefundable, but a credit may be applied toward future travel on Southwest, provided that customers’ reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to their scheduled departure.
For more information, visit southwest.com.
