Southwest Airlines Announces Changes in Key Leadership
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz January 10, 2023
After canceling nearly 17,000 flights during the busy winter holiday season, Southwest Airlines announced five key leadership promotions among the company on January 9, in roles ranging from its network planning and operations control to marketing and customer experience divisions.
“The strength of Southwest Airlines is and always has been our people, and I am incredibly proud to have such talented and dedicated leaders who have a passion to serve our employees and our customers,” said Southwest Airlines President & CEO Bob Jordan. “I would like to congratulate and thank Adam, Tony, Whitney, Jeff, and Dave for taking on these additional responsibilities at such a crucial time for our beloved company.”
Adam Decaire, formerly Vice President of Network Planning is now Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Network Operations Control, a role change that Southwest says will create “a tighter feedback loop between schedule design and schedule execution while adding resiliency and reliability to the Network.”
Decaire began at Southwest in 1996 as a ramp agent and worked his way up into his current position after obtaining a degree in aviation management.
Tony Roach is being promoted to Senior Vice President, Marketing & Customer Experience, leading the team in marketing, product, digital and customer experience, including the airline’s loyalty program. He joined in 2001 and was formerly Vice President, Customer Experience & Engagement.
Whitney Eichinger was promoted from Vice President, Culture & Engagement to Senior Vice President, Culture & Communications. She has fifteen years of experience within the Communications & Outreach division.
Jeff Novota was promoted from Associate General Counsel to Vice President Legal-Corporate & Transactions. The FAA-licensed commercial multi-engine pilot and flight instructor is also a lawyer, and will “provide legal support to the Company’s treasury, finance, investor relations, real estate, supply chain, sustainability, commercial, and operations functions.”
Lastly, Dave Harvey has been promoted from Vice President, Southwest Business to Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. His career at Southwest began in 1999, and his current position and his team will be responsible for distribution relationships and “all aspects of business-to-business selling and service for accounts including global, national, federal/state, higher education, mid-market, small business, and meetings/events travel.”
