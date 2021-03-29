Southwest Airlines Announces New Boeing 737 MAX Deal
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 29, 2021
Southwest Airlines announced it has reached a new deal with Boeing on a restructured delivery schedule for MAX aircraft.
After an extensive evaluation to name the successor aircraft to its Boeing 737-700 model, Southwest revealed the selection of the 737 MAX 7. The agreement includes 100 firm orders for the MAX 7, with the first 30 scheduled to be delivered in 2022.
The airline also converted 70 MAX 8 firm orders to MAX 7 firm orders and added 155 MAX options for MAX 7 or MAX 8 for 2022 through 2029. The updated order results in a new total of 349 MAX firm orders and 270 MAX options for MAX 7 or MAX 8 for 2021 through 2031.
Southwest officials said the company expects the delivery of 28 MAX 8 aircraft this year, as well as 17 737-700 retirements, ending 2021 with 69 MAX 8 and 729 total planes.
“Southwest Airlines has been operating the Boeing 737 series for nearly 50 years, and the aircraft has made significant contributions to our unparalleled success,” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said.
“Today's commitment to the 737 MAX solidifies our continued appreciation for the aircraft and confirms our plans to offer the Boeing 737 series of aircraft to our Employees and Customers for years to come,” Kelly continued. “We are proud to continue our tradition of being the world's largest operator of an all-Boeing fleet.”
The airline expects more than half of the 737 MAX aircraft in its firm order book will replace a significant amount of its 462 Boeing 737-700 aircraft over the next 10 to 15 years to support the modernization of its fleet, a key component of its environmental sustainability efforts.
