Southwest Airlines Offers Free Flights to Those in Medical Need

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 02, 2021

Southwest's heart logo.
PHOTO: Southwest's heart logo. (photo courtesy of Ashlee Duncan Smith/Southwest Airlines)

Southwest Airlines announced it has donated 7,500 roundtrip tickets to those who need to travel for life-changing or specialized medical care.

As part of Southwest’s Medical Transportation Grant Program, the carrier awarded the tickets to more than 75 non-profit hospitals and medical transportation organizations across the United States.

The program allows the airline to bring patients and caregivers closer to much-needed medical care at supporting hospitals in 26 states.

“As the airline with Heart, we have a passion for making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve,” Southwest Director of Community Outreach Laura Nieto said. “Through our Medical Transportation Grant Program, our hope is to ease the financial burden of air travel expenses and provide a critical lifeline for patients and caregivers, allowing them to stay focused on medical treatment and recovery.”

Since Southwest’s inception of the program in 2007, the carrier has donated nearly $39 million in transportation value, helping to remove the financial costs associated with travel for more than 96,000 patients and caregivers.

To view the full list of participating hospitals and charitable organizations for 2021, visit the Medical Transportation Grant Program’s official website.

