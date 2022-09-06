Southwest Airlines Brings Back Companion Pass Offer
Southwest Airlines announced the popular promotional Companion Pass offer would return this week.
Southwest officials revealed that travelers would need to register for the promotion and purchase a revenue flight—one round trip or two one-ways—by September 8 for travel between September 6 and November 17.
Rapid Rewards Members who qualify will then be eligible to travel with a companion valid for unlimited usage between January 4 and March 4, 2023. The pass allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges every time the customer purchases or redeems points for a flight.
“We know that flexibility and ease have become even more important for our customers, and this offer is a way to remind our members about the unique benefits of our award-winning Rapid Rewards program,” Southwest Vice President Jonathan Clarkson said.
“We're thrilled to bring back this popular offer, making it easier for new and loyal customers to travel with their special someone,” Clarkson continued.
The Rapid Rewards program was designed to make earning reward flights faster and easier, with members being able to qualify for unlimited reward seats, no blackout dates and points that don't expire.
Last month, Southwest announced a new travel portal that makes it easier to manage business travel, dubbed Southwest Business Assist. The self-service tool will enable corporate travel buyers, travel decision makers and travel management companies to better manage their Southwest business travel using unique dashboards, reports, automated processing of contractual benefits, receiving or requesting customer service and more.
