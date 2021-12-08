Last updated: 12:17 PM ET, Wed December 08 2021

Southwest Airlines Extends Bookable Flight Schedule Into June

Patrick Clarke December 08, 2021

A row of Southwest Airlines planes. (photo via SkyCaptain86/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines has extended its bookable flight schedule through June 4, 2022.

The low-cost carrier also announced details regarding some new and returning routes. Starting April 25, 2022, Southwest will offer new nonstop flights between Austin and Tulsa, Oklahoma (one daily roundtrip); San Antonio and Oklahoma City (one roundtrip on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays) and Syracuse, New York and Tampa (one roundtrip on Saturdays).

On April 25, Southwest will also resume previously offered nonstop service between San Antonio and Los Angeles (one daily roundtrip); Dallas (Love Field) and Louisville, Kentucky (one roundtrip on Sundays through Fridays); Houston (Hobby) and Milwaukee (one roundtrip on Sundays through Fridays) and Nashville and San Jose, California (one roundtrip on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays).

Starting April 30, 2022, the airline also plans to resume Saturday service between Dallas (Love Field) and Myrtle Beach; Dallas (Love Field) and Norfolk, Virginia; Kansas City and Myrtle Beach; Kansas City and Pensacola, Florida; Kansas City and Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Nashville and Seattle and Pittsburgh and Myrtle Beach.

Southwest Airlines will also expand its service to Cuba next year. Daily service between Fort Lauderdale and Havana will resume on February 17, 2022, complementing existing daily service between Tampa and Havana, which resumed this past Sunday.

Currently, Southwest's flights are on sale through 11:59 p.m. CT on December 30, 2021. Visit Southwest.com to search the low fare calendar based on your airports and travel dates, and subscribe to the TravelPulse Daily Newsletter to get travel deals direct to your inbox.

