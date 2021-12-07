Southwest Airlines Puts Winter Flights on Sale From $39 Through December
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 07, 2021
Southwest Airlines is making it easier for people to give themselves and others the gift of travel this holiday season by putting winter flights on sale from as low as $39 one-way this December.
Travelers have until 11:59 p.m. CT on December 30, 2021, to book the discounted seats.
Sale fares are valid on continental U.S. travel from December 21, 2021, through March 9, 2022; international travel, inter-island Hawaii travel and travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii from January 5 through March 9, 2022, and travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from January 10 through March 9, 2022.
Customers will find the lowest fares—$39 one-way and $78 roundtrip—on Southwest's inter-island Hawaii routes as well as some routes within the continental U.S. such as Los Angeles-Las Vegas. However, there are plenty of savings to be had on international flights, including Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay, Jamaica for as low as $108 one-way and Houston to Cancun, Mexico from just $106 one-way in January.
Travelers can also fly from Los Angeles to Honolulu for as low as $62 one-way and $124 roundtrip.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates, and subscribe to the TravelPulse Daily Newsletter to get travel deals direct to your inbox.
