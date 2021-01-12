Last updated: 09:46 AM ET, Tue January 12 2021

Southwest Airlines Flight Evacuated Upon Receiving Written Threat

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 12, 2021

Southwest plane taking off
PHOTO: Southwest plane taking off. (photo via Houston Hobby / Stephen M. Keller 2018 / Southwest)

A Southwest Airlines flight carrying 101 passengers and crew was evacuated at Maryland's Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after receiving a written threat on Monday night.

"Earlier this evening, the crew onboard flight 2104 identified a written threat upon arrival into Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Our crew followed protocol by notifying the appropriate authorities and moving the aircraft to a remote location while awaiting further instruction,” a Southwest spokeswoman confirmed to FOX Business. "The authorities promptly arrived and boarded the aircraft, safely transferring the 95 passengers and six crewmembers to the airport terminal via buses."

Monday's flight originated in Phoenix and arrived in Baltimore around 5:15 p.m. ET.

"We fully cooperated with authorities as they took extra precautionary measures to secure and thoroughly review the aircraft. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, the safety of our employees and customers always remains our utmost priority," the spokeswoman added.

Images posted to social media showed the aircraft surrounded by emergency personnel.

Fortunately, the plane was cleared by authorities and passengers were eventually reunited with their luggage.

