Southwest Airlines Flight Evacuated Upon Receiving Written Threat
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 12, 2021
A Southwest Airlines flight carrying 101 passengers and crew was evacuated at Maryland's Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after receiving a written threat on Monday night.
"Earlier this evening, the crew onboard flight 2104 identified a written threat upon arrival into Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Our crew followed protocol by notifying the appropriate authorities and moving the aircraft to a remote location while awaiting further instruction,” a Southwest spokeswoman confirmed to FOX Business. "The authorities promptly arrived and boarded the aircraft, safely transferring the 95 passengers and six crewmembers to the airport terminal via buses."
Monday's flight originated in Phoenix and arrived in Baltimore around 5:15 p.m. ET.
"We fully cooperated with authorities as they took extra precautionary measures to secure and thoroughly review the aircraft. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, the safety of our employees and customers always remains our utmost priority," the spokeswoman added.
An update on Southwest Airlines flight 2104. pic.twitter.com/wRamJA12IA— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) January 12, 2021
Images posted to social media showed the aircraft surrounded by emergency personnel.
BREAKING: Police at Baltimore/Washington International Airport evacuated all 103 people on a Southwest flight onto the ramp after the crew “identified a written threat.” pic.twitter.com/4hOUxCrnLN— Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 12, 2021
>> BWI Southwest Flight 2104 Written Threat — Southwest:— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 12, 2021
Crew working flight 2104 identified a written threat upon arrival into BWI. Crew followed protocol by notifying authorities, moving aircraft to a remote location while awaiting further instruction#breaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/3OWyuFKG7b
Fortunately, the plane was cleared by authorities and passengers were eventually reunited with their luggage.
