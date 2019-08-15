Southwest Airlines Increasing Hawaii Flights in 2020
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 15, 2019
Southwest Airlines is increasing Hawaiian service with new flights to, from and within the state starting in mid-January 2020.
The airline will offer new, daily service between Sacramento International Airport and Honolulu, as well as new nonstop flights between Oakland and San Jose and both Kauai and the Island of Hawaii.
Survey Says Travelers Would Choose Internet Over AC on VacationFeatures & Advice
Virtuoso Reveals Winners of Best of the Best AwardsHotel & Resort
Mobile Passport: A Growing App to Help Beat Long Customs LinesAirlines & Airports
When it debuts, the new service will give Southwest customers access to 18 flights transiting the Pacific each day between three California cities and four of the five airports the airline will serve in the Aloha State.
“We're energized by the warm aloha Southwest has enjoyed in response to our initial Hawaii offering and this second wave of service is an investment that broadens our everyday value through low fares, no fees to change tickets and two checked bags free for everyone,” Southwest President Tom Nealon said in a statement.
“We're focused on bringing Hawaii an authentically Southwest experience with comfort across all seating—for every customer—along with in-cabin snack enhancements for our flights between Hawaii and the mainland,” Nealon continued.
The continued expansion of Hawaiian service for Southwest extends each customer’s ability to book travel through March 6, 2020, and also puts on sale the airline’s first-ever flights to Lihue Airport on Kauai and Hilo International Airport on the Island of Hawaii.
In total, Southwest will operate a total 34 departures a day on interisland routes, including newly available service between Honolulu and Lihue and Honolulu and Hilo, four times daily in each direction. It will offer service nonstop between Kahului and Kona once daily in each direction.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS