Southwest Airlines Launches $39 Cyber Sale
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 30, 2020
Southwest Airlines customers can snag flight deals from as low as $39 one-way during the carrier's four-day Cyber Sale this week.
Now through Thursday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. CT, travelers can book the low fares for continental U.S. travel between January 5 and March 17, 2021; travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii from January 5 through April 8, 2021; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico between January 11 and March 4, 2021 and international travel from January 11 through March 4, 2021.
Travel from the continental U.S. to Hawaii is blacked out February 11-14, March 19-20, March 26-28 and April 1-3, 2021 while travel to the continental U.S. from Hawaii is blacked out February 19-21, March 27-28 and April 2-5, 2021. What's more, starting Tuesday, December 1, Southwest will no longer limit capacity on its flights.
The cheapest fares can be found on Southwest's interisland Hawaii routes but travelers can also score excellent deals elsewhere, including Fort Lauderdale-Atlanta from $45 one-way; Baltimore-Los Angeles from $87 one-way and Boston-Las Vegas from as little as $77 one-way.
Notable international flight deals available this week include Baltimore-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from $139 one-way and Fort Lauderdale-Montego Bay, Jamaica from just $93 one-way.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS