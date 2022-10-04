Southwest Airlines Launches Its Largest Annual Winter Sale
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti October 04, 2022
Southwest Airlines today commenced one of its largest and most anticipated annual sales, offering one-way airfare priced as low as $29.
Today through October 6, customers can book their winter 2022/23 trips at incredible prices, valid on travel from November 29 through February 15, 2023, barring blackout dates between December 16, 2022, and January 9, 2023.
"We're making it easier for Customers to book their winter getaway with confidence," said Bill Tierney, Vice President of Marketing & Digital Experience at Southwest Airlines. "Our low fares, combined with our enhanced Customer Experience including improved WiFi, new self-service capabilities, and onboard products, paired with the added flexibility of bags fly free, no change or cancellation fees, points don't expire, and now flight credits don't expire—we're ready to serve our Customers and take them where and when they need to go."
Sale prices are applicable when travelers book directly through Southwest.com, where full terms and conditions of the offer are also listed.
The discounted winter sale pricing is available exclusively on Southwest’s one-way ‘Wanna Get Away’ fares.
Sale prices do not apply to travel within the continental U.S. on Friday and Sundays.
Travel departing the U.S. mainland for Hawaii is eligible Sunday through Wednesday only, while departures from Hawaii to the mainland only qualify if scheduled from Monday through Thursday. Interisland flights within the state of Hawaii aren’t valid on Fridays and Sundays.
Meanwhile, winter sale fares for travel to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico only apply for flights scheduled Monday through Thursday. Outbound flights from the U.S. to international destinations qualify for the sale only if departing Sunday through Wednesday, while travel to the U.S. from overseas destinations is eligible only of scheduled for Tuesdays through Fridays.
Some examples of one-way, low-fare winter getaways available on Southwest.com include:
— Nonstop one-way fares as low as $29 between Houston (Hobby) and New Orleans.
— Nonstop one-way fares as low as $29 between Nashville and Myrtle Beach.
— Nonstop one-way fares as low as $29 between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Boston.
— Nonstop one-way fares as low as $29 between Denver and Long Beach, California.
— Nonstop one-way fares as low as $29 between Chicago (Midway) and Charleston.
— Nonstop one-way fares as low as $29 between San Jose, California and Kona, Hawaii.
