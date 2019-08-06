Southwest Airlines Launches Sale on Fall Flights With Fares From $49
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 06, 2019
It's not even pumpkin spice latte season and Southwest Airlines has already launched yet another nationwide sale on fall flights featuring one-way nonstop fares as low as $49.
Travelers must book by August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT and at least 21 days in advance of departure to take advantage.
Similar to the low-cost carrier's previous flash sales this summer, fares are valid on continental U.S. travel September 3 through December 18, 2019; interisland Hawaii travel September 3 through December 18, 2019; travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico September 4 through December 5, 2019 and international travel September 3 through December 11, 2019.
Notable nonstop deals include one-way from Atlanta to Nashville for just $49, one-way from Baltimore to Boston for only $59 and one-way from Fort Lauderdale to Aruba for as little as $154.
Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to filter flight deals by your departure city.
