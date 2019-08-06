Last updated: 03:57 PM ET, Tue August 06 2019

Southwest Airlines Launches Sale on Fall Flights With Fares From $49

August 06, 2019

A group of Southwest airliners
PHOTO: A group of Southwest airliners. (photo courtesy of Southwest Airlines)

It's not even pumpkin spice latte season and Southwest Airlines has already launched yet another nationwide sale on fall flights featuring one-way nonstop fares as low as $49.

Travelers must book by August 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT and at least 21 days in advance of departure to take advantage.

Similar to the low-cost carrier's previous flash sales this summer, fares are valid on continental U.S. travel September 3 through December 18, 2019; interisland Hawaii travel September 3 through December 18, 2019; travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico September 4 through December 5, 2019 and international travel September 3 through December 11, 2019.

Notable nonstop deals include one-way from Atlanta to Nashville for just $49, one-way from Baltimore to Boston for only $59 and one-way from Fort Lauderdale to Aruba for as little as $154.

Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to filter flight deals by your departure city.

