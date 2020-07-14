Southwest Airlines Needs Infusion of Bookings to Avoid Job Cuts CEO Says
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 14, 2020
Unless it triples its current bookings, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told employees to prepare for staff cuts.
In a note to workers – who already face a July 15 deadline to decide whether to accept a voluntary buyout to leave the airline – Kelly said jobs are at risk.
New York Adds Four More States to Its Quarantine ListDestination & Tourism
Young Adults Optimistic About Global TravelFeatures & Advice
More 737 MAX Cancellations Causing Struggles for BoeingAirlines & Airports
US, Canada, Mexico Plan Another Extension of Border RestrictionsImpacting Travel
“Although furloughs and layoffs remain our very last resort, we can’t rule them out as a possibility obviously in this very bad environment,” Kelly said in a message. “We need a significant recovery by the end of this year — and that’s roughly triple the number of passengers from where we are today.”
Airlines lost nearly 94 percent of business compared to last year in March and April of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most, including Southwest, took grants and loans from the federal government as part of the CARES Act stimulus program, with one proviso being that airlines could not furlough or terminate employees for six months. That stipulation runs out on Oct. 1.
Though airlines are slowly getting their footing – but still off 70-75 percent in demand compared to 2019 – Kelly said that the “recent rise in COVID cases and increasing regional restrictions on businesses and states requiring quarantine aren’t positive developments for our business, and we are concerned about the impact on already weak travel demand.”
Virtually every airline is planning on staff reduction when they are allowed, saying it is likely inevitable. Whether the situation changes in the next 10 weeks and there is a sudden surge in bookings remains to be seen.
But at least one airline, Delta, could possibly avoid mass furloughs since a greater-than-expected amount of employees are taking the incentivized buyout plan the carrier is offering.
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS