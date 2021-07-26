Southwest Airlines Partners With Sabre, Now Offering Flights on GDS
Lacey Pfalz July 26, 2021
Southwest Airlines has partnered with Sabre to provide business travelers and business travel planners with the ability to book Southwest Airlines on one of the leading corporate booking channels in the country, through the use of Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS).
Southwest Business, the airline’s business division, officially launched in 2019, adding content and flights to Travelport, Amadeus and Sabre. Sabre’s partnership means that more business travelers can book Southwest’s low-cost flights.
"As we bring the Southwest Effect to business travel, our number one focus continues to be removing friction when booking travel, while at the same time investing in the booking channels used most by travelers and travel decision makers," said Dave Harvey, Vice President of Southwest Business.
"Thanks to our new partnership with Sabre, we're able to provide the ability for more organizations than ever before to quickly book and modify travel with just a few clicks. As more businesses begin to open, we look forward to welcoming more travelers back to the sky with Southwest's famous Hospitality and Heart that sets Southwest apart within the airline industry,” added Harvey.
Business travel is on the rise, but it’s also changing. While more meetings over platforms like Zoom will definitely replace some need for business travel, those who are used to traveling for business want to do so again, with many desiring more direct input into the travel-planning process, including choosing their own accommodations and airlines. Southwest’s partnership will make the airline more accessible for business travelers.
