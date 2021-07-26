Last updated: 01:23 PM ET, Mon July 26 2021

Southwest Airlines Partners With Sabre, Now Offering Flights on GDS

Airlines & Airports Sabre Travel Network Lacey Pfalz July 26, 2021

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport. (photo via Andrei Stanescu/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines has partnered with Sabre to provide business travelers and business travel planners with the ability to book Southwest Airlines on one of the leading corporate booking channels in the country, through the use of Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS).

Southwest Business, the airline’s business division, officially launched in 2019, adding content and flights to Travelport, Amadeus and Sabre. Sabre’s partnership means that more business travelers can book Southwest’s low-cost flights.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
The Toronto skyline at dusk.

Delta Increases Flights for Canada Reopening

Travel money passport

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Growing Optimism in Tourism

Skyline of Honolulu, Hawaii. (photo via sorincolac/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program Won’t Likely Be...

Welcome to Las Vegas sign

Officials Warn Against Las Vegas Travel Amid Renewed COVID-19...

"As we bring the Southwest Effect to business travel, our number one focus continues to be removing friction when booking travel, while at the same time investing in the booking channels used most by travelers and travel decision makers," said Dave Harvey, Vice President of Southwest Business.

"Thanks to our new partnership with Sabre, we're able to provide the ability for more organizations than ever before to quickly book and modify travel with just a few clicks. As more businesses begin to open, we look forward to welcoming more travelers back to the sky with Southwest's famous Hospitality and Heart that sets Southwest apart within the airline industry,” added Harvey.

Business travel is on the rise, but it’s also changing. While more meetings over platforms like Zoom will definitely replace some need for business travel, those who are used to traveling for business want to do so again, with many desiring more direct input into the travel-planning process, including choosing their own accommodations and airlines. Southwest’s partnership will make the airline more accessible for business travelers.

For more information, please click here.

For more information on Sabre Travel Network

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
The Toronto skyline at dusk.

Delta Increases Flights for Canada Reopening

Delta Air Lines

American Airlines To Expand Its Hub in Charlotte

Report: There Is Little Prosecution of Unruly Airline Passengers

Airline Crew Forced To Sleep On Plane After Flight Diverted

Southwest Airlines Commits To “Do Better”

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS