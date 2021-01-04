Last updated: 09:26 AM ET, Mon January 04 2021

Southwest Airlines Puts Flights on Sale From $29 One-Way

Southwest Airlines is offering one-way fares from as low as $29 this week during its latest 2021 flight sale.

The low-cost carrier's four-day sale runs Monday, January 4 through Thursday, January 7 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

The discounted fares, which require 21-day advance purchase, are valid for continental U.S. and interisland Hawaii travel from January 26 through May 26, 2021; travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii between January 25 and May 20, 2021; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from January 25 through May 20, 2021 and international travel between January 25 and May 20, 2021.

Travel from the continental U.S. to Hawaii is blacked out February 11-14, March 19-20, March 26-28 and April 1-3, 2021 while travel to the continental U.S. from Hawaii is blacked out February 19-21, March 27-28 and April 2-5, 2021.

As always, travelers are sure to find great deals on nonstop flights between Southwest's operating bases in cities such as Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Houston (Hobby), Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Orlando and Phoenix. Customers can also save big on international flights from those cities, including Baltimore to Cancun, Mexico for $130 one-way in March or Orlando to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from $174 one-way in April.

For those seeking the cheapest $29 flights, there are plenty to be had, including on popular routes like Baltimore-Boston, Los Angeles-Las Vegas and Orlando-Fort Lauderdale.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates.

