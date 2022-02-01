Southwest Airlines Puts Spring Flights on Sale From $39 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke February 01, 2022
Southwest Airlines is gearing up for spring break by putting flights on sale for as low as $39 one-way now through Valentine's Day.
Travelers can save when they book by Monday, February 14, at 11:59 p.m. CT for travel taking place between February 15 and May 18, 2022. Keep in mind that the tickets are nonrefundable, a 21-day advance purchase is required and seats, travel days and markets are limited.
As is typically the case, customers will find the cheapest fares on Southwest's interisland Hawaii routes and short-haul flights between the carrier's operating bases, including cities like Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Houston (Hobby), Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Orlando and Phoenix. For example, travelers can book roundtrip travel between Vegas and L.A. for as little as $78 and score flights from Honolulu to Kahului for just $40 one-way.
Customers can also find great deals on international travel, like Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay, Jamaica in March from $108 one-way and roundtrip travel between L.A. and Los Cabos, Mexico in April for under $250.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates, and subscribe to the TravelPulse Daily Newsletter to get travel deals direct to your inbox.
