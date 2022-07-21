Last updated: 09:07 AM ET, Thu July 21 2022

Southwest Airlines Updates Onboard Flight Tracker

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz July 21, 2022

Southwest Airlines, flight trackers, airline technology
The new Destination Reels feature on the Southwest flight tracker program. (photo via Southwest Airlines)

Southwest Airlines is updating its flight tracker with new features, including Destination Reels, short videos about various attractions to help travelers get excited and learn more about their intended destination.

The new features are currently available on 600 airplanes under the carrier; the rest will be updated later this year.

The airline’s flight tracker is provided by FlightPath3D and can be accessed without Wi-Fi with the Southwest Airlines mobile application.

The new features include a 3D view with different map views, including simulations from the flight deck, windows and top-down views that can all be adjusted with a touch. Other advancements include flight information displays, which provide helpful information such as ground speed, altitude, distance remaining, the time at the intended destination and more.

Destination Reels are a fun new feature of the flight tracking experience. Travelers can watch short videos on things to do in a destination, read popular blogs reviewing the destination’s attractions, flip through photographs of themed lists, such as the most photogenic places in the destination and more. Travelers can then use the trip planning feature to create their own itinerary for after they land.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
