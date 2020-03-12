Southwest Announces Flight Schedule Through October 30
March 12, 2020
You can now book flights on Southwest Airlines through the end of October.
The carrier announced its new flight schedule through October 30, including new service from Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport beginning October 8 to both Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, subject to requisite government approvals.
Effective Aug. 11, 2020, Southwest will add one additional nonstop flight on weekdays directionally between:
Long Beach, Calif. and Oakland (A total of five roundtrip flights Mondays-Fridays)
Long Beach, Calif. and San Jose, Calif. (A total of five roundtrip flights Mondays-Fridays)
With these new routes, Southwest will offer up to 14 departures on weekdays from Long Beach.
Southwest recently began serving several new routes throughout North America. Earlier this month the carrier launched new international service between:
Houston (Hobby) and Cozumel, Mexico (Twice-daily)
Baltimore/Washington and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (Seasonal Service offered on Saturdays)
The carrier also began daily nonstop service between Maui and Sacramento, Calif., between Atlanta and Memphis (two flights per day Sunday-Friday, one flight on Saturdays), and once-daily service between Des Moines and Denver.
The carrier also recently announced its intention to serve Steamboat Springs through the Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN) by the end of 2020. More details, including schedules, will be released in the coming months.
