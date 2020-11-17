Southwest Brings Back Winter Flight Sale With Fares From $49 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 17, 2020
For the second time in as many weeks, Southwest Airlines is putting its winter flights on sale with one-way fares starting from just $49.
The low-cost carrier's latest sale runs now through Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
The discounted fares require a 21-day advance purchase and are valid on continental U.S. travel from December 8, 2020, through March 4, 2021; continental U.S. to/from Hawaii travel between December 8, 2020, and April 8, 2021; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from January 11 through March 4, 2021, and international travel between January 11 and March 4, 2021.
Travelers can expect blackout dates around the holidays, including December 23, December 26-27, 2020, and January 2-3, 2021 for continental U.S. travel. Meanwhile, travel from the continental U.S. to Hawaii is blacked out December 17-27, 2020; February 11-14, March 19-20, March 26-28, and April 1-3, 2021, and travel from Hawaii to the continental U.S. is blacked out December 26, 2020, to January 4, 2021, February 19-21, March 27-28, and April 2-5, 2021.
Southwest also plans to begin selling all of its seats beginning December 1 so travelers won't be guaranteed an open middle seat this winter.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates.
