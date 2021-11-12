Southwest Donates Over $1 Million in Travel Awards To Nonprofits
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti November 12, 2021
For its 50th Anniversary, Southwest Airlines launched the One Million Acts of Kindness contest in January 2021 to support and uplift those who help make the world a better place, one small act at a time. To celebrate having now achieved its goal of inspiring 1 million caring acts in the community, the airline has just chosen 52 charitable, nonprofit organizations to receive a combined gift of One Million Dollars of Thanks.
To kick off its year-long celebration of the 50th Anniversary of its very first flight, Southwest created the One Million Dollars of Thanks contest, which invited to enter to win 100 domestic, one-way travel awards. It initially specified that 50 nonprofits would be selected to receive flight donations, but 52 organizations ultimately achieved perfect scores based on the contest criteria. So, altogether, Southwest has given away 5,200 domestic, one-way travel awards, valued at more than $1 million.
Over 2,500 charitable groups submitted their entries this year and participated in the challenge by signing the airline's Kindness Pledge, thereby committing to complete acts of kindness for others. To date, 4,383 organizations have signed the Kindness Pledge. Participants helped reach the One Million Acts of Kindness goal when they shared an act of kindness on social media using the hashtag #HeartinAction.
The winning organizations have each been awarded given 100 domestic, one-way Southwest travel awards to support their mission-driven work, and to continue spreading the values of kindness and generosity in the communities they serve. In the coming weeks, Southwest will feature some of these organizations and the work they do in a video series, to air on the carrier's official channels.
Here are the winning 501(c)(3)s:
- Armed Services YMCA of Honolulu (YMCA of Honolulu), Honolulu
- Arnold Air Society, Silver Wings and Angel Flight Educational Fund, Sacramento, California
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Island County, Oak Harbor, Washington
- Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, Baltimore, Maryland
- Canine Companions for Independence, Santa Rosa, California
- Chi Alpha at The University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
- Children's Flight of Hope, Raleigh, North Carolina
- Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, Inc., Norfolk, Virginia
- Colorado Orthodontic Foundation, Denver, Colorado
- Connecting Point of Park Cities, Dallas, Texas
- Cornerstone Foundation, Inc., Hartford, Connecticut
- Diversity Center (Santa Cruz Lesbian & Gay Community Center), Santa Cruz, California
- Ed Reed Foundation (Players Philanthropy Fund), Baltimore, Maryland
- Florida Literacy Coalition, Orlando, Florida
- Friends Foundation (Friends of Emmaus), Marthasville, Missouri
- Friends of Madison County Child Advocacy Center, St. Louis, Missouri
- Give Kids The World Village, Orlando, Florida
- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc., Williston, Florida
- HELP of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley, Oakland, California
- Healing Odyssey, Inc., Lake Forest, California
- HealthRIGHT 360, San Francisco, California
- Hearts for Homes, Dallas, Texas
- Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation, Atlanta, Georgia
- LIFEDesigns, Inc., Bloomington, Indiana
- Lincoln Hills Cares, Denver, Colorado
- Med Center Health Foundation (Commonwealth Health Foundation), Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Miracle Flights, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Mission Centers of Houston, Houston, Texas
- Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada, Inc., Las Vegas, Nevada
- Open Door Sports Inc., Washington, D.C.
- Patient Airlift Services, Farmingdale, New York
- Peralta Colleges Foundation, Oakland, California
- Port Aransas Education Foundation, Port Aransas, Texas
- Road Trip Home Animal Rescue, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, Louisville, Kentucky
- Seeing Higher, Durham, North Carolina
- Share the Care, Inc., Orlando, Florida
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, Grass Valley, California
- SpoofDawg to the Rescue Inc., Orange County, California
- Success 1st, Mantua, New Jersey
- Support The Enlisted Project (STEP), San Diego, California
- The HUGS Foundation, Inc., Rochester, New York
- The Russell Home for Atypical Children, Orlando, Florida
- The WunderGlo Foundation, Los Angeles, California
- Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN), Tucson, Arizona
- United in Autism (DBA Labeled & Loved), Dallas, Texas
- Victory Therapy Center, Dallas, Texas
- Wheelchairs 4 Kids, Inc., Tampa, Florida
- Whidbey Animals' Improvement Foundation (WAIF), Coupeville, Washington
- Young Hearts Foundation, Fairfax, Virginia
For more information, visit southwest50.com/actsofkindness.
