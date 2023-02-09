Last updated: 11:48 AM ET, Thu February 09 2023

Southwest Extends Flight Schedule Through October 4, 2023

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz February 09, 2023

Southwest signage at an airport
Southwest signage at an airport (Photo via Eric Bowman)

Southwest Airlines extended its flight schedule through October 4, 2023 with two more seasonal routes and added flights from Long Beach.

Beginning September 9, the airline will offer two new seasonal nonstop routes on Saturdays.

The first route is between Austin, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida, while the second route is between Orlando, Florida and El Paso, Texas.

Southwest is also adding more connections to Long Beach Airport in California with new daily nonstop service between the city and Kansas City, beginning March 9; Colorado Springs and El Paso, beginning July 11; as well as to Albuquerque beginning September 5. It will also offer Saturday nonstop flights between Long Beach and Orlando beginning on July 15.

The airline is also returning seasonal daily service between Oakland International Airport in California and Baltimore/Washington Thurgood International Airport, daily service between Denver and Richmond, and daily service between Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada and Little Rock, Arkansas, all starting September 5.

