Southwest Extends Flight Schedule With New Nonstop Service Between San Diego and Hawaii
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 30, 2019
Southwest Airlines extended its flight schedule through early June 2020 on Wednesday, announcing plans to launch daily nonstop service between San Diego and Kahului and Honolulu, Hawaii next April.
Once daily service between San Diego and Kahului on Maui will begin April 14, 2020, followed by once daily service between San Diego and Honolulu on Oahu starting April 20, 2020.
To celebrate the announcement, the low-cost carrier is offering fares as low as $129 each way on both routes on select days for travel between the aforementioned start dates and June 4, 2020. The introductory fares are only available through 11:59 p.m. PT Wednesday, October 30.
"We're grateful for the steadfast loyalty of our San Diego customers and we're adding a Southwest heading to their compass of nonstop options," said Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer for Southwest Airlines, in a statement.
The carrier also announced that, beginning April 14, 2020, it will offer six flights daily in each direction on interisland service between Honolulu and Kahului, up from the current number of four.
Now through midnight PT on Monday, November 4, Southwest is also putting interisland Hawaii travel on sale with fares as low as $29 one-way. The discounted seats are valid on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and only on nonstop service between November 11, 2019 and March 4, 2020, with the exception of blacked out dates around the holidays.
Elsewhere in the Aloha State, Southwest will offer additional service between Honolulu and Hilo with a total six flights each way daily from April 15 through April 18, 2020 and seven flights each way on April 19, 2020 to accommdate travelers heading to the 2020 Merrie Monarch Festival.
Set your sights on spring travel! Our schedule is now open through June 6, 2020, with service between San Diego and Hawaii beginning in April 2020.— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 30, 2019
What's more, Southwest announced the return of multiple seasonal routes on Wednesday, including daily service between Boston and Austin and Dallas (starting April 14, 2020); weekend service between Denver and Charleston, South Carolina and Norfolk, Virginia (beginning April 18, 2020); Saturday service between Albuquerque and Orlando, Rochester, New York and Fort Lauderdale and Kansas City, Missouri and Pensacola, Florida (starting April 18, 2020) and Sunday service between Austin and Indianapolis and Dallas and Cleveland (beginning April 19, 2020).
The carrier will also resume nonstop weekend flights between Atlanta and Cancun; Atlanta and Punta Cana and Oakland and Puerto Vallarta beginning April 18, 2020. Southwest's weekly Saturday service between New Orleans and Cancun will resume the same day.
Other announcements included plans to add 17 additional departures from Baltimore-Washington International Airport on popular routes next spring and increased nonstop service between Lubbock and Houston and Amarillo and Houston, up from nonstop only on Sundays to a nonstop option on weekdays in mid-April 2020.
Southwest had recently extended its bookable flight schedule through mid-April 2020, opening up new service to Hawaii, Mexico and Turks and Caicos.
Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest.com to book flights through June 6, 2020.
