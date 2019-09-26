Southwest Opens Bookings for 2020 Flights to Hawaii, Mexico and Caribbean
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 26, 2019
Southwest Airlines has extended its bookable flight schedule through April 13, 2020, opening up new service to popular destinations such as Hawaii, Mexico and Turks and Caicos.
Beginning March 7, 2020, Southwest will operate twice-daily service roundtrip between Houston's William P. Hobby Airport and Cozumel, Mexico. One-way fares are available for as low as $99 until 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday. Keep in mind that the discounted fare is only available for nonstop travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Bahamas Official Says Islands Are Open for BusinessDestination & Tourism
Southwest will also debut nonstop seasonal service between Baltimore/Washington and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos on Saturdays starting March 7, 2020.
"Scuba divers and beach fans long have wished to fly with us to enjoy this underwater paradise," said Bill Tierney, Vice President of Marketing for Southwest, in a statement. "We'll bring the world-famous hospitality and value of Southwest to Cozumel while bringing a new beach destination within reach for our customers, just as we've done before with service to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, the Caribbean and with our growing service for the Hawaiian Islands."
Additionally, the low-cost carrier announced that it's accelerating its timeline for Hawaii service. New daily service between Sacramento and Kahului, Maui will launch March 7, 2020. Other daily flights will include Oakland-Lihue, Kauai; Oakland-Kona, The Big Island; San Jose-Lihue and San Jose-Kona.
Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on October 3, 2019, Southwest is offering interisland Hawaii flights for as low as $29 one-way for travel between November 12, 2019, and April 8, 2020, with the exception of some blackout dates around the holidays. The special fares are valid only for nonstop service Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
"Demand is strong for our Hawaii service and we're not just increasing those routes to daily service for our customers, we're also moving up our timeline on two routes set to begin in January, and instead will fly them this year," said Adam Decaire, Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest, in a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement. "Our flights between Sacramento and Honolulu, as well as interisland service between Honolulu and Lihue, Kauai will now begin November 10, 2019."
Dive in to Cozumel for underwater adventures and more!— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 26, 2019
Book Now: https://t.co/TOqgV4xk5u pic.twitter.com/TgVXJkyeHZ
Southwest also plans to expand its operation at Denver International Airport next spring, introducing new daily service between Denver and Des Moines, Iowa starting March 7, 2020. Finally, the carrier will link Atlanta and Memphis with two flights a day Sundays through Fridays and one flight a day on Saturdays. Those flights are also scheduled to begin March 7, 2020.
Thursday is also the final day of Southwest's fall and winter flight flash sale featuring fares as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip. Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to learn more or filter flight deals by your departure city.
For more information on Hawaii, Cozumel, Mexico, Turks and Caicos
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS