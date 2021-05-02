Last updated: 12:25 PM ET, Sun May 02 2021

Southwest Flight Attendant Sues Her Own Airline After Husband’s COVID-19 Death

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 02, 2021

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport. (photo via Andrei Stanescu/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her own carrier, alleging that loose COVID-19 health protocols and contact tracing contributed to the death of her husband.

Carol Madden, 69, filed the suit in the U.S. District Court in Maryland. She is seeking more than $3 million in damages, alleging that a mandatory training session at Baltimore-Washington International Airport on July 13 had lax health oversight. That led she and her husband Bill, who drove her home, contracting the virus.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Planes waiting to take off from airport. US Airlines Expanding Flight Schedules Ahead of Summer... Airlines & Airports

Southwest Southwest Airlines Introduces Rapid Rewards Points... Airlines & Airports

United Airlines United Airlines Calls Out Southwest in Denver Ad Campaign Airlines & Airports

Aerial view of downtown Eugene, Oregon Southwest Starting Service to Eugene, Oregon With Fares... Airlines & Airports

Southwest Airlines Relaunches from Houston Bush Airport Southwest Relaunches Service From Houston Bush Airlines & Airports

Bill died weeks later at the age of 73, according to USA Today, of COVID pneumonia.

Carol Madden was adamant that her husband would not have died if Southwest had used the same health and safety standards at the training session that it does with travelers who board on of their planes.

"They were cleaning the seats. They were cleaning the air vents. They were cleaning the seat belts. Every touchpoint was cleaned,"' she told USA Today. "They did not do that in my training last year.”

According to the complaint, attendees were required to wear masks but there was no hand sanitizer supplied. Equipment like fire extinguishers and megaphones were allegedly not sanitized between uses. There was also no social distancing.

Madden said she was not informed by the airline or her union, even after reporting the couple’s symptoms on July 23. The Maddens had gotten their COVID-19 tests that day but needed to wait for several more for their results.

"They told me they would not pay me or they would not take [attendance] points away until I proved that I had COVID," she said.

A colleague who sat near Madden at the training also tested positive for COVID.

Southwest Airlines filed a motion on Friday to dismiss the case, USA Today reported. While expressing sympathy for Madden’s loss, Southwest argued that the accused blame for Bill Madden’s death is "misplaced."

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Avoid the middle seat.

Delta’s Last Flight Blocking Middle Seats Signals End of...

Delta Air Lines

JetBlue Will Fly to Puerto Vallarta in 2022

Delta Will Resume Hiring Pilots in June

JetBlue’s First Airbus A220-300 Enters Scheduled Service

FAA Levying Heavy Fines to Disruptive Airline Passengers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS