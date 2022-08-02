Last updated: 11:14 AM ET, Tue August 02 2022

Southwest Flight Attendants Ask for Federal Mediation

Rich Thomaselli August 02, 2022

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 on a taxiway.
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 on a taxiway. (photo via Southwest Airlines Media)

After three years of stalled negotiations on a new contract, the union for Southwest Airlines flight attendants has asked for federal mediator to be assigned to the talks in the hopes of breaking the impasse.

Calling for federal mediation is a sign talks have broken down irrevocably.

In a report from the Dallas Morning News, the 14,600-member TWU Local 556 union said the impasse has gone on too long now.

“Instead of a comprehensive proposal, almost four years after our CBA became amendable, the company is now attempting to bargain directly with you with half-truths and inaccurate statements,” the union said in a letter to members this week according to the Morning News.

The newspaper noted that the request for mediation came after Southwest reached out directly to flight attendants. According to the newspaper, fulltime Southwest flight attendants make about $65,000 a year according to 2020 figures, the lowest among fellow major airlines American, United and Delta. The carrier just added two new routes for the winter.

A spokesman for Southwest told the Morning News that the airline is aware of the request for a federal mediator.

“Southwest is committed to working toward reaching an agreement and has proposed industry-leading pay and quality-of-life enhancements for our flight attendants, while also proposing efficiencies to help manage the company’s costs,” Southwest Vice President of labor relations Adam Carslile in a statement. “The mediation process can be helpful in facilitating discussions that allow the parties to reach an agreement, and we look forward to hearing from the National Mediation Board about next steps.”

Rich Thomaselli
