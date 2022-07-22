Southwest Airlines Adding New Winter Flights
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 22, 2022
Southwest Airlines announced it would add two new nonstop routes for this upcoming winter season.
As part of its extended flight schedule through March 8, 2023, Southwest will offer new seasonal service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and Montrose Regional Airport in Colorado, starting on January 7, 2023.
The flights will take place every Saturday and connect Texas to popular ski areas in Telluride and Crested Butte.
The airline also announced nonstop flights between Long Beach Airport in California and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana every Sunday, starting on January 8, 2023.
Earlier this week, Southwest updated its flight tracker with new features, including Destination Reels, short videos about various attractions to help travelers get excited and learn more about their intended destination. The new features are currently available on 600 airplanes under the carrier; the rest will be updated later this year.
In April, the airline added flights to its summer and fall schedule, including new options for California travel to and from San Diego and San Jose, as well as new services for Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Caribbean.
Last year, Southwest Business Vice President Dave Harvey spoke with TravelPulse about a multitude of topics impacting the airline industry, including business travel, COVID-19’s impact on travel advisors and long-term changes implemented during the pandemic.
