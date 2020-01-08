Southwest, JetBlue Offering Flight Deals From $29 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 08, 2020
JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are offering big discounts on winter and spring flights this week but travelers will have to act fast to capitalize.
JetBlue's two-day "The Big Winter Sale" features one-way flights from as low as $44 but only runs through 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. The discounted Blue Basic or Blue seats are valid for travel between January 21 and March 31, 2020. However, blackout dates apply February 18-19.
Sample fares include Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale for under $60 one-way and New York City (JFK) to Los Angeles for less than $150 one-way.
Princess Cruises Launches Spring on Sale EventCruise Line & Cruise Ship
United Vacations Kicks Off 2020 With New Year SaleVacation Packages
Southwest Kicks Off New Year With SaleAirlines & Airports
Meanwhile, Southwest's latest nationwide sale runs through 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday. Until then, travelers can find interisland Hawaii flights from just $29 one-way and continental U.S. routes from as low as $49 one-way.
Southwest sale's is valid on continental U.S. travel from January 21 through March 7, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel from January 28 through May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from January 28 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020 and international travel from January 28 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020.
Fast-acting travelers can fly nonstop from Baltimore to Boston for under $60 one-way or nonstop between Dallas (Love Field) and Kansas City for less than $100 one-way.
Contact your travel agent or visit JetBlue.com or Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS