Southwest Launches Extended Cyber Monday Sale With Fares From $39
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 03, 2019
Southwest Airlines is extending Cyber Monday by three days during its latest nationwide sale featuring flights from $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip.
The sale runs through midnight PT on Thursday, December 5.
Discounted fares are valid on continental U.S. travel from December 16 through May 20, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel from January 7 through May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from January 13 through March 5, 2020 and from April 14 through May 14, 2020 and international travel from January 7 through March 5, 2020 and from April 14 through May 14, 2020.
Fourteen-day advance purchase is required and blackout dates apply around the busy holidays.
As is typically the case, the lowest fares—$39 one-way and $78 roundtrip—are only available on Southwest's interisland Hawaii routes such as Honolulu to Hilo or Kona to Kahului.
Nonetheless, customers can find flights within the continental U.S. for under $50 one-way and $100 roundtrip, including Atlanta to Nashville. Meanwhile, notable international deals include nonstop from Houston to Los Cabos, Mexico for under $200 one-way and nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to Belize City, Belize for under $210 roundtrip.
Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to filter flight deals by your departure city.
Air travelers can also save big with Spirit Airlines, which is offering 90 percent off through Tuesday.
