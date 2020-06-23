Southwest Launches Fall Flight Sale With Fares From $39 One-Way
Southwest Airlines is putting late-summer and fall flights on sale for as little as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip.
The low-cost carrier's latest three-day sale runs through Thursday, June 25 at 11:59 p.m. CT and is valid on continental U.S. travel from August 11 through December 17, 2020; travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico between August 18 and December 3, 2020, and international travel from August 18 through December 9, 2020.
For a limited time, travelers can book roundtrip nonstop flights between Baltimore and Boston or Los Angeles and Las Vegas for under $80 or fly nonstop from Tampa to San Juan for less than $90 one-way.
Keep in mind that sale fares on continental U.S. travel are blacked out around Thanksgiving (November 25 and 28-30, 2020) while discounted seats to San Juan and international destinations are blacked out the weekend prior (November 20-22, 2020). Finally, sale fares from San Juan and international destinations are blacked out the weekend after Thanksgiving (November 27-30, 2020).
Southwest passengers can also earn double Rapid Rewards points on top of the latest savings when they register for the airline's loyalty program, book and complete travel now through August 31, 2020.
In addition to implementing enhanced cleaning procedures and social distancing measures as well as requiring face-coverings on all flights, Southwest is leaving middle seats open through at least the end of September to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide passengers added peace of mind in-flight.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter the latest flight deals by your departure city.
