Southwest Offers Promotion to Entice Customers

Airlines are looking for a way to overcome the sudden – but seemingly lasting – drop in the demand for travel, and Southwest thinks it has a short-term boost.
The Dallas-based budget carrier has launched a new promotion to entice fliers back into the air.
From now until August 31, 2020, passengers who register for the airline’s new promotion will be given double Rapid Rewards loyalty program miles.
According to Forbes, current Southwest Airlines loyalty members earn miles as a function of how much their ticket costs. For every dollar spent on a flight (exclusive of taxes), discounted economy tickets earn 6 miles, standard economy tickets earn 10 and business fares earn 12. With this new promotion, an additional 6, 10 or 12 miles will be rewarded to the traveler after the journey is taken. In turn, the award balances can be converted to free flights or other perks.
"We're all eager to move again in a new chapter that feels more familiar, and Southwest is giving Customers the freedom to dream and the inspiration to confidently recapture the magic of travel," Ryan Green, Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer said in a statement. "And for those Customers preparing to return to the skies, our Southwest Promise is a fortified focus on supporting Customer and Employee health throughout the journey, bringing new peace of mind and comfort with the familiar warmth and value that only Southwest can provide."
This new promotion also comes on the heels of a fare sale that Southwest launched. Customers may take advantage of fares starting from $49 to $99 one-way to select nonstop continental U.S. destinations. Examples include:
– As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City
– As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Philadelphia
– And as low as $99 one-way nonstop between Dallas and New York
