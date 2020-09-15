Southwest Puts Fall, Winter Flights on Sale Through October 22
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 15, 2020
Southwest Airlines customers can book fall and winter flights for as little as $49 one-way and $98 roundtrip now through October 22 during the low-cost carrier's latest fare sale.
The discounted seats are available for continental U.S. travel between October 6 and March 4, 2021; San Juan, Puerto Rico travel from October 6 to December 3, 2020 and January 11 through March 4, 2021 and international travel between October 6 and December 9, 2020 and January 11 through March 4, 2021.
As is typically the case, the sale fares require 21-day advance purchase and dates are blacked out around the holidays. Nonetheless, flexible travelers will have their pick of plenty of wallet-friendly tickets, including $49 one-way flights on popular routes such as Los Angeles-Las Vegas, Atlanta-Nashville and Orlando-Fort Lauderdale, among others.
Customers can even find transcontinental flights for relatively cheap like nonstop between Baltimore and Los Angeles or San Diego for under $120 one-way.
Travelers can also score great deals on international flights, including nonstop from Phoenix to Los Cabos, Mexico for under $160 one-way and $320 roundtrip or nonstop from Chicago to Cancun, Mexico for less than $200 one-way and $400 roundtrip.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
