Southwest Puts Spring Flights on Sale From $39 One-Way

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke February 11, 2020

Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX. (photo via mixmotive/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines is celebrating Valentine's Day and the month of love with another nationwide sale featuring flights from as low as $39 one-way.

Travelers have until February 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT to book the discounted seats.

Discounted fares are available on continental U.S. and interisland Hawaii travel from March 3 through May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico between April 14 and May 14, 2020; and International travel from April 14 through May 14, 2020. Bookings require a 21-day advance purchase.

As has been the case in the past, you'll find the cheapest fares on interisland Hawaii routes such as Honolulu to Kona, which starts at just $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip for nonstop travel. Nonetheless, routes within the continental U.S. start at just $54 one-way or $108 roundtrip (Atlanta-Nashville).

Fly nonstop between Austin, Texas and Fort Lauderdale for under $90 one-way or Houston (Hobby) and Denver for less than $200 roundtrip.

There are also a handful of international fares to save on this month, including nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands for under $325 roundtrip.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.

